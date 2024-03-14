World Olive Oil Competition Posodobitve v živo 2024

Athens Madrid NY Rim Zagreb

Zdaj v svoji dvanajsti izdaji NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition je najpomembnejše svetovno tekmovanje v kakovosti oljčnega olja s prijavami iz več deset držav, ki se potegujejo za najbolj zaželene nagrade v industriji.

20. marec 23:12 UTC

Lisa Anderson poroča iz Cape Towna

"We are over the moon thrilled to finally accom­plish back-to-back yearly wins — plus score big on both blends this year!” Californian pro­ducer Podjetje Partridge Family Olive Company objavljeno na Facebooku.

The reac­tion came as the pro­ducer earned awards for medium-inten­sity blends, after what it called an ​,war"epic” har­vest.

The fam­ily-owned and oper­ated com­pany cred­ited hard work, together, great col­lab­o­ra­tion with their mas­ter miller for the achieve­ment.

"All the sup­port from friends and cus­tomers makes this worth it all,” the team of the farm-to-table com­pany shared in their post.

Victory for Californian pro­ducer after a ​,war " nail-bit­ing’ har­vest

20. marec 21:36 UTC

Lisa Anderson poroča iz Cape Towna

"We are cel­e­brat­ing our two Gold Medals from the largest and most pres­ti­gious olive oil com­pe­ti­tion in the world,” the team at Oljčna kmetija Rancho Azul y Oro from California wrote on their Facebook page.

"Our 2023 Estate EVOO and Arbequina EVOO now rank as two of the Najboljša oljčna olja na svetu,” they added. The company’s vic­tory came after what it described as ​,war"a bit of nail bit­ing” over some har­vest and blend­ing deci­sions.

"This har­vest was spe­cial because of all of our friends and fam­ily who were together to help us. We will always remem­ber it for that. The wins make it all the more spe­cial. Truly grate­ful,” the com­pany wrote.

Myrna and Richard Meisler

A record-set­ting run for San Miguel Olive Farm

20. marec 20:45 UTC

Osebje OOT poroča iz New Yorka

With a stun­ning five Gold Awards at the 2024 NYIOOC, California pro­ducer Oljčna kmetija San Miguel is now the sec­ond-most awarded American pro­ducer, accord­ing to the World Olive OIl Ranking, which is updated in real-time as the com­pe­ti­tion results progress.

At press time, with 26 awards since 2018, the com­pany ranks fifth world­wide in all-time wins, out of thou­sands of con­tend­ing pro­duc­ers.

"Having never farmed, we just jumped in with­out look­ing back,” Myrna Meisler told Olive OIl Times v nedavni intervju. ​,war"We made deci­sions which dif­fered from oth­ers but ones we have kept all these years. We only hand-har­vest, are pes­ti­cide-free, farm nat­u­rally, and all is done with care. A lot of love has gone into what we do.”

(Photo: Donika Olive Oil)

Upstart Albanian pro­ducer brings autochtho­nous Kalinjot to world stage

20. marec 20:08 UTC

Daniel Dawson poroča iz Montevidea

Donika Olive Oil is part of a new gen­er­a­tion of Albanian pro­duc­ers seek­ing to pro­mote qual­ity over quan­tity in a coun­try where vir­tu­ally every­one knows an olive farmer.

Its founders are now cel­e­brat­ing a Silver Award for the company’s debut entry to the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition – an organic medium-inten­sity Kalinjot.

"From the moment we started our early-har­vest pro­duc­tion, we felt like we had some­thing truly spe­cial with our olive oil,” founder Bianti Danaj said. ​,war"Osvojitev medalje na NYIOOC just reaf­firms all our beliefs about our oil, and we’re so thrilled to have it rec­og­nized by the best of the best.”

Due to high pro­duc­tion costs in Albania, Donika Olive Oil exports the major­ity of its pro­duc­tion with a spe­cific focus on restau­rants, retail­ers, and dis­trib­u­tors in the United States.

"Winning this award… helps solid­ify our rep­u­ta­tion for pro­duc­ing excep­tional olive oil, which we believe will attract more cus­tomers,” Danaj said.

"We also hope to shine a light on our pre­cious Kalinjot olive vari­ety, which can­not be found any­where in the world but Albania and holds a unique story and sig­nif­i­cance to our cul­ture,” he added.

Harvest at Oli de Santanyi

Oli de Santanyi is the first Mallorcan pro­ducer to claim 2024 NYIOOC Nagrada

20. marec 17:10 UTC

Daniel Dawson poroča iz Montevidea

On the Spanish island of Mallorca, the team of pro­duc­ers behind peren­nial World Competition win­ner Oli de Santanyi are get­ting ready to cel­e­brate.

"This is our fourth Gold Award at the most pres­ti­gious olive oil com­pe­ti­tion,” founder Dirk Müller-Busch said. ​,war"It is won­der­ful news and great con­fir­ma­tion of our work in the olive grove and oil mill. The entire team is very moti­vated, and there will undoubt­edly be a spe­cial cel­e­bra­tion.”

The lack of rain this year on the Mediterranean island resulted in a poor har­vest. Still, Müller-Busch said the team man­aged to get the best out of its three vari­eties: Arbequina, Empetre and Pical.

"The oil from the new har­vest is intensely per­fumed, with com­plex fla­vors and won­der­fully bal­anced,” he said, adding that lab results showed the EVOO boasts a high polyphe­nol count.

"We will inte­grate this great suc­cess into our adver­tis­ing activ­i­ties this year,” Müller-Busch said. ​,war"The pres­ti­gious award gen­er­ates recog­ni­tion and trust in our brand.”

Harvest at Mariella & Grace

20. marec 17:05 UTC

Paolo DeAndreis poroča iz Rima

A farm­ing com­pany that cul­ti­vates olive trees in the pic­turesque Gargano area of north­ern Puglia, Italy, secured both a Gold Award and a Silver Award dur­ing its debut at the NYIOOC.

Aj Vezendy, owner of the Mariella & Grace com­pany, is cel­e­brat­ing.

"I am very excited and grate­ful this morn­ing! It is very spe­cial because his­tor­i­cally my family’s region of Gargano and the town of Vieste have had lit­tle expo­sure to the USA,” Vezendy told Olive Oil Times.

Vieste is the west­ern­most tip of a region fac­ing the Adriatic Sea and known for its extra­or­di­nary nat­ural beau­ties, cul­mi­nat­ing in the Gargano National Park and the ancient Foresta Umbra. There, charm­ing trees and peaks sur­rounded by lime­stone cliffs, beaches, and a crys­tal-clear sea cre­ate breath­tak­ing land­scapes.

"These Awards can be a won­der­ful intro­duc­tion, and they are a tes­ta­ment to all of the ded­i­cated farm­ers and arti­sans of Vieste-Gargano,” Vezendy said.

Gold for Tuscan excel­lence

20. marec 16:57 UTC

Paolo DeAndreis poroča iz Rima

L’Olio Bio, the organic extra vir­gin olive oil crafted by Pometti in Tuscany, has once again earned a Gold Award at the NYIOOC.

"We are extremely happy and excited about this result. This is the sec­ond con­sec­u­tive year we have reached this level, and for us, it rep­re­sents the cul­mi­na­tion of a year of sac­ri­fices,” Luca Perotti, gen­eral man­ager of Azienda Pometti, povedal Olive Oil Times.

"Receiving this award allows us to share with the American pub­lic and beyond how much we strive for excel­lence,” he noted. ​,war"The help that nature has given us in the face of an inno­v­a­tive agri­cul­tural sys­tem that com­bines sus­tain­abil­ity with sci­en­tific research is unique,” he added. ​,war"Thank to Nature and to all peo­ple who col­lab­o­rate to achieve this goal.”

L’Olio Bio is a medium organic EVOO blend from Leccino, Moraiolo and Pendolino vari­eties.

Lucia and Pantaleo Di Molfetta

20. marec 12:22 UTC

Paolo DeAndreis poroča iz Rima

DiMolfetta Frantoiani emerged vic­to­ri­ous at the 2024 New York World Olive Oil Competition, receiv­ing a Gold Award for their Coratina mono­va­ri­etal.

Crafted in the heart of Puglia, the south­ern Italian region famed for its mil­lions of olive trees, DiMolfetta EVOO clinched the Gold in New York for the third con­sec­u­tive time.

"We’re very pleased because, in this his­tor­i­cal moment, our prod­uct is going through a com­plex period, and hav­ing these pres­ti­gious awards helps us con­firm with our clients that our focus on prod­uct qual­ity is impor­tant,” Lucia Di Molfetta, co-owner of the fam­ily com­pany, told Olive Oil Times.

"Sustainability, qual­ity, and respect for our land have always been our core busi­ness val­ues guid­ing our work”, Di Molfetta added.

Coratina is rec­og­nized as a high-qual­ity, highly pro­duc­tive vari­ety, renowned for its resilience, its abil­ity to with­stand drought, and resist attacks from var­i­ous pathogens.

Rastrello’s Christiane Wassmann

Victory in a chal­leng­ing year for Rastrello

20. marec 12:11 UTC

Ofeoritse Daibo poroča iz Pariza

grablje, made from Leccino, Moraiolo, Frantoio, Borsciona and Pendolino olives, has won a Silver Award hav­ing faced some seri­ous chal­lenges.

"We are very grate­ful to be receiv­ing an award,” owner Christiane Wassmann said when receiv­ing news of the award. ​,war"Especially since we had a VERY chal­leng­ing year in our area of Lake Trasimeno, Umbria, mainly due to tor­ren­tial rains in May of 2023 and then an extremely hot sum­mer. We now only com­pete annu­ally in NYIOOC, as it is the inter­na­tional award that we mostly iden­tify with.”

The perilous harvest at Agraria Del Garda

20. marec 12:13 UTC

Paolo DeAndreis poroča iz Rima

The Italian pro­ducer Agraria Del Garda is cel­e­brat­ing its 2024 Gold Award vic­tory for Uliva.

The dis­tinc­tive fla­vors of Uliva are a direct reflec­tion of the Casaliva cul­ti­var, an olive vari­ety that thrives on the hills sur­round­ing Lake Garda in north­ern Italy.

"The award fills us with sat­is­fac­tion and, above all, con­firms that the path we have taken to main­tain, and pos­si­bly improve, the qual­ity stan­dards of our prod­ucts is the right one,” Furio Batterini, who leads Agraria’s tech­ni­cal unit, told Olive Oil Times.

"We have expe­ri­enced a suc­ces­sion of absolutely pos­i­tive years and oth­ers that were extremely dif­fi­cult in recent years. Be it cli­mate change or else, they were always dif­fer­ent but have been cor­rectly inter­preted,” he added.

"Indeed, the con­sis­tent qual­ity, cer­ti­fied by the NYIOOC, sig­ni­fies that the ter­ri­tory, the olive vari­eties, and the capa­bil­ity in cul­ti­va­tion in the olive grove and pro­cess­ing in the mill are man­aged in the best way,” Batterini said.

The De Luz Heights terrain of Pura Grove

Pure joy for Pura Grove team cel­e­brat­ing their Gold Award

19. marec 21:50 UTC

Daniel Dawson poroča iz Montevidea

After earn­ing a Silver Award in his debut entry to the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition last year, Pura Grove chief exec­u­tive Tim Bui was thrilled to learn about his Gold Award this morn­ing.

"We are so excited to win this year again,” the Southern California pro­ducer said. ​,war"It’s been a chal­leng­ing learn­ing curve and we have improved over the past three years.”

Bui is an organic olive oil evan­ge­list, prov­ing that going the extra mile pays div­i­dends. ​,war"The team worked tire­lessly and metic­u­lously fol­lowed organic farm­ing pro­to­cols this past year,” he said. ​,war"We blended our own organic com­post… a pro­pri­etary blend of bioac­tive and organic soils, pro­bi­otics, min­er­als, and locally sourced organic mat­ter that was set to age over many months.”

Bui applauded the efforts of his team, who climbed the De Luz hills each day over the course of three months to prune the trees, apply organic com­post and opti­mize the irri­ga­tion. ​,war"All this con­tributed to a bet­ter taste pro­file with increased polyphe­nol con­tent in each drop of our extra vir­gin olive oil,” he said.

Tomislac Čudina in Ante Vulin z nekaterimi svojimi NYIOOC Nagrade

Ante Vulin in Tomislav Čudina sta osvojila prvi nagradi za Hrvaško

19. marec 20:57 UTC

Nedjeljko Jusup poroča iz hrvaškega Zadra

Prvi dve zlati priznanji za Hrvaško na vrhunskem svetovnem tekmovanju kakovosti oljčnega olja sta osvojila pakoštanska oljkarja Ante Vulin (69) in Tomislav Čudina (45).

"To so sanje sanj,« je ob novici o nagradi dejal Vulin. ​,war"Veseli smo, da lahko prispevamo k uspehu naše države.”

To je že tretja Vulinova nagrada zapored v New Yorku. ​,war"To meni in moji družini pomeni največ. Potrditev kontinuitete kakovosti,« nam je povedal.

Vulin skupaj s člani svoje družine obdeluje okoli 1,000 oljk na več lokacijah v Pakoštanih, slikovitem dalmatinskem mestu v središču jadranske obale z edinstveno lego med morjem in Vranskim jezerom, največjim jezerom na Hrvaškem.

Vulinov zlati znak je prejela njegova blagovna znamka Santa Justina, sadno in zmerno pikantno olje iz avtohtonih sort oblica in drobnica.

Za mlajšega pakoštanskega nagrajenca Tomislava Čudino je to druga nagrada zapored v New Yorku. Njegovo nagrajeno Olea Viola je intenzivno ekstra deviško oljčno olje z zeleno sadnostjo, srednjo pikantnostjo in blago grenkobo. Izdelan je iz sort Oblica, Pendolino in Leccino.

"Obral sem, ko so bili plodovi optimalno zreli in popolnoma zdravi,« je povedal Tomislav. ​,war"Ta uspeh mi veliko pomeni, me motivira, da se še resneje ukvarjam z oljkarstvom.”

Ljubezen do oljk je podedoval po dedku Blažu in družinskemu vzdevku nadel ime svojega družinskega podjetja OPG Ćelin. Potem ko je od Blaža podedoval prvih 30 oljk, je nadaljeval z nakupom zemljišč in sajenjem oljk. Zdaj jih je okoli 320, njegov cilj pa je doseči 1,000.

Njegova nagrajena mešanica Olea Viola je dobila ime po svoji babici Violi, ki ga je vzgojila. Očeta ni nikoli srečal, mama pa mu je umrla, ko je bil star 10 let.

"Oljčno olje me je nahranilo. Že kot deček sem rad namakal kruh v oljčno olje, in ker ga nismo imeli dovolj, je babica dodala sojino olje,« se je spominjal Tomislav. Spomni se tudi, kako je svoji babici povedal: ​,war"Ko bom velik, bom posadil toliko oljk, da se bomo lahko vsi kopali v oljčnem olju.”

Alexis Karabelas

AMG Karabelas je osvojil še tri zmage za Grčijo

19. marec 18:30 UTC

Costas Vassilopoulos poroča iz Aten

AMG Karabelas iz starodavne Olimpije v zahodnem Peloponezu je utrl pot grškim proizvajalcem na sejmu 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, ki je prvi dan osvojil tri nagrade (dve zlati in eno srebrno), rezultati pa so razkriti.

"Zelo smo veseli, da smo že tretje leto zapored zmagali na prestižnem tekmovanju NYIOOC,” je povedal solastnik Alexis Karabelas Olive Oil Times.

"Naša vrhunska linija ekstra deviških, Laurel & Flame Fresh iz oljk Tsabidoelia in PGi iz oljk Koroneiki, sta prejeli zlato nagrado. Navdušeni smo tudi, ker je Miti starodavne Olimpije, oljčno olje, ki smo ga predložili NYIOOC prvič osvojil srebrno priznanje na tekmovanju.«

Karabelas je še povedal, da so na letošnji pridelek vplivale neugodne podnebne razmere skozi vse leto, ki so prinesle deževje v času cvetenja dreves in toplo vreme v času žetve.

"Morali smo izvajati pogoste teste, da smo dosegli želene rezultate,« je dejal. ​,war"Ker nam je to uspelo letos, verjamemo, da bomo lahko zmagali tudi v prihodnjih letih.”

Colival premaga vročino, slavi deveto zaporedno nagrado svetovnega tekmovanja

19. marec 18:28 UTC

Daniel Dawson poroča iz Montevidea

750 družin, ki stojijo za La Sociedad Cooperativa Olivarera de Valdepeñas (Colival), ponovno praznujejo, potem ko so si prislužile zlato nagrado za svojo monosorto Arbequina.

"Vsakokrat, ko naša ekipa prejme priznanje, ga ceni, saj je to nagrada za celoletno delo kmeta, trud, ki ga vlagamo v našo oljarno, da naredimo ali vsaj poskušamo dobiti najboljšo možno kakovost potrošnik,« je dejala tiskovna predstavnica Eva Díaz.

Zadruga s sedežem v Kastilji in La Manči je med oktobrsko trgatvijo premagala sušo in nenavadno visoke temperature, da bi proizvedla svoje nagrajeno ekstra deviško oljčno olje, pri čemer je žrtvovala kakovost za količino.

"Vpliv zmage na teh nagradah se pretvori v marketinško in prodajno strategijo v Severni Ameriki,« je dejal Díaz. ​,war"NYIOOC nagrade so pozicioniranje blagovne znamke.«

Louisa Sherman z Andréjem in Caro Coetzee

Domaine Gerbaud osvoji težko prigarano zlato

19. marec 18:22 UTC

Ofeoritse Daibo poroča iz Pariza

Mešanica domačih provansalskih sort Aglandau, Salonenque in Grossane Domaine Gerbaud si je na letošnji prislužila zlato priznanje. NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

"Čudovito! Ne moremo se nehati smejati,« je povedala Louisa Sherman, producentka Domaine Gerbaud Olive Oil Times.

"Potem ko nas je zaustavila pandemija Covida, smo se umaknili iz tekmovanj in se osredotočili na resno prestrukturiranje dreves, medtem ko je naša hči vodila vajo preoblikovanja blagovne znamke. Po dolgotrajni odsotnosti smo navdušeni nad tem zlatim priznanjem,« je dejala.

"V zadnjih petih letih smo bili deležni čedalje večje suše in intenzivnih vročin, pri čemer sta bili zadnji dve leti najhujši. Proizvodni stroški še naprej rastejo, zlasti francoski stroški dela. Kljub temu trg še vedno ne ponuja višjih in pravičnejših cen za proizvajalce, potrošniki pa še vedno večinoma ne poznajo prednosti (okusnih in zdravstvenih) visokokakovostnega EVOO,« je dejal Sherman.

"Osvojitev medalje na NYIOOC je zelo spodbuden in nam daje pomemben marketinški zagon, kar vodi k večji prepoznavnosti blagovne znamke in zaupanju,« nam je povedala. ​,war"Izboljšuje naš vpliv pri pristopu k potencialnim trgovcem in potrošnikom ter predstavlja glasovanje zaupanja zaupanja vrednih virov, kar nam omogoča, da izstopamo od konkurentov. Seveda pa je tudi za ekipo zelo razveseljivo zmagati na mednarodnem tekmovanju, potem ko je vložila toliko trdega dela med letom.”

19. marec 11:09 UTC

Osebje OOT poroča iz New Yorka

Organizatorji so sporočili, da bo 40 dobitnikov nagrad objavljenih vsak dan od 9 do 00 v New Yorku (10–00 UTC), dokler ne bodo analizirani vsi vnosi. Zmagovalne znamke se bodo pojavile v približno 13 sekundnem razmaku, saj vsak rezultat potrdi predsednik tekmovanja.

Letošnji prvi rezultati prihajajo en teden prej kot leta 2023, kar proizvajalcem omogoča, da njihove dosežke izkoristijo še prej v svojih kampanjah. Rezultati na južni polobli bodo začeli objavljati septembra.

13. marec 12:14 UTC

Osebje OOT poroča iz New Yorka

Zmagovalne znamke bodo predstavljene na Uradni vodnik do Najboljših svetovnih oljčnih olj v posebnih oddelkih Olive Oil Times in Svetovna lestvica oljčnega olja portal zgodovinskih podatkov in uvrstitev, ki zajema dvanajst izvedb tekmovanja.

Prvi rezultati bodo znani v torek, 19. marca

13. marec 12:08 UTC

Osebje OOT poroča iz New Yorka

Organizatorji NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition je dejal, da bodo prvi rezultati izdaje 2024 objavljeni v torek, 19. marca, ob 9:00 po newyorškem času (13:00 UTC) in se bodo nadaljevali, dokler ne bo vsak oddan vnos ocenjen in potrjen aprila.

