World Olive Oil Competition Posodobitve v živo 2024

Prvi rezultati bodo objavljeni leta 2024 na severni polobli
19. marec 12:08 UTC
Osebje OOT poroča iz New Yorka
Zdaj v svoji dvanajsti izdaji NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition je najpomembnejše svetovno tekmovanje v kakovosti oljčnega olja s prijavami iz več deset držav, ki se potegujejo za najbolj zaželene nagrade v industriji. Letni rezultati so združeni prek vodilnih medijev po vsem svetu, v Uradni vodnik po najboljših oljčnih olj na svetu in Svetovna lestvica oljčnega olja.
20. marec 23:12 UTC
Lisa Anderson poroča iz Cape Towna
"We are over the moon thrilled to finally accomplish back-to-back yearly wins — plus score big on both blends this year!” Californian producer Podjetje Partridge Family Olive Company objavljeno na Facebooku.
The reaction came as the producer earned awards for medium-intensity blends, after what it called an ,war"epic” harvest.
The family-owned and operated company credited hard work, together, great collaboration with their master miller for the achievement.
"All the support from friends and customers makes this worth it all,” the team of the farm-to-table company shared in their post.
20. marec 21:36 UTC
Lisa Anderson poroča iz Cape Towna
"We are celebrating our two Gold Medals from the largest and most prestigious olive oil competition in the world,” the team at Oljčna kmetija Rancho Azul y Oro from California wrote on their Facebook page.
"Our 2023 Estate EVOO and Arbequina EVOO now rank as two of the Najboljša oljčna olja na svetu,” they added. The company’s victory came after what it described as ,war"a bit of nail biting” over some harvest and blending decisions.
"This harvest was special because of all of our friends and family who were together to help us. We will always remember it for that. The wins make it all the more special. Truly grateful,” the company wrote.
20. marec 20:45 UTC
Osebje OOT poroča iz New Yorka
With a stunning five Gold Awards at the 2024 NYIOOC, California producer Oljčna kmetija San Miguel is now the second-most awarded American producer, according to the World Olive OIl Ranking, which is updated in real-time as the competition results progress.
At press time, with 26 awards since 2018, the company ranks fifth worldwide in all-time wins, out of thousands of contending producers.
"Having never farmed, we just jumped in without looking back,” Myrna Meisler told Olive OIl Times v nedavni intervju. ,war"We made decisions which differed from others but ones we have kept all these years. We only hand-harvest, are pesticide-free, farm naturally, and all is done with care. A lot of love has gone into what we do.”
20. marec 20:08 UTC
Daniel Dawson poroča iz Montevidea
Donika Olive Oil is part of a new generation of Albanian producers seeking to promote quality over quantity in a country where virtually everyone knows an olive farmer.
Its founders are now celebrating a Silver Award for the company’s debut entry to the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition – an organic medium-intensity Kalinjot.
"From the moment we started our early-harvest production, we felt like we had something truly special with our olive oil,” founder Bianti Danaj said. ,war"Osvojitev medalje na NYIOOC just reaffirms all our beliefs about our oil, and we’re so thrilled to have it recognized by the best of the best.”
Due to high production costs in Albania, Donika Olive Oil exports the majority of its production with a specific focus on restaurants, retailers, and distributors in the United States.
"Winning this award… helps solidify our reputation for producing exceptional olive oil, which we believe will attract more customers,” Danaj said.
"We also hope to shine a light on our precious Kalinjot olive variety, which cannot be found anywhere in the world but Albania and holds a unique story and significance to our culture,” he added.
20. marec 17:10 UTC
Daniel Dawson poroča iz Montevidea
On the Spanish island of Mallorca, the team of producers behind perennial World Competition winner Oli de Santanyi are getting ready to celebrate.
"This is our fourth Gold Award at the most prestigious olive oil competition,” founder Dirk Müller-Busch said. ,war"It is wonderful news and great confirmation of our work in the olive grove and oil mill. The entire team is very motivated, and there will undoubtedly be a special celebration.”
The lack of rain this year on the Mediterranean island resulted in a poor harvest. Still, Müller-Busch said the team managed to get the best out of its three varieties: Arbequina, Empetre and Pical.
"The oil from the new harvest is intensely perfumed, with complex flavors and wonderfully balanced,” he said, adding that lab results showed the EVOO boasts a high polyphenol count.
"We will integrate this great success into our advertising activities this year,” Müller-Busch said. ,war"The prestigious award generates recognition and trust in our brand.”
20. marec 17:05 UTC
Paolo DeAndreis poroča iz Rima
A farming company that cultivates olive trees in the picturesque Gargano area of northern Puglia, Italy, secured both a Gold Award and a Silver Award during its debut at the NYIOOC.
Aj Vezendy, owner of the Mariella & Grace company, is celebrating.
"I am very excited and grateful this morning! It is very special because historically my family’s region of Gargano and the town of Vieste have had little exposure to the USA,” Vezendy told Olive Oil Times.
Vieste is the westernmost tip of a region facing the Adriatic Sea and known for its extraordinary natural beauties, culminating in the Gargano National Park and the ancient Foresta Umbra. There, charming trees and peaks surrounded by limestone cliffs, beaches, and a crystal-clear sea create breathtaking landscapes.
"These Awards can be a wonderful introduction, and they are a testament to all of the dedicated farmers and artisans of Vieste-Gargano,” Vezendy said.
20. marec 16:57 UTC
Paolo DeAndreis poroča iz Rima
L’Olio Bio, the organic extra virgin olive oil crafted by Pometti in Tuscany, has once again earned a Gold Award at the NYIOOC.
"We are extremely happy and excited about this result. This is the second consecutive year we have reached this level, and for us, it represents the culmination of a year of sacrifices,” Luca Perotti, general manager of Azienda Pometti, povedal Olive Oil Times.
"Receiving this award allows us to share with the American public and beyond how much we strive for excellence,” he noted. ,war"The help that nature has given us in the face of an innovative agricultural system that combines sustainability with scientific research is unique,” he added. ,war"Thank to Nature and to all people who collaborate to achieve this goal.”
L’Olio Bio is a medium organic EVOO blend from Leccino, Moraiolo and Pendolino varieties.
20. marec 12:22 UTC
Paolo DeAndreis poroča iz Rima
DiMolfetta Frantoiani emerged victorious at the 2024 New York World Olive Oil Competition, receiving a Gold Award for their Coratina monovarietal.
Crafted in the heart of Puglia, the southern Italian region famed for its millions of olive trees, DiMolfetta EVOO clinched the Gold in New York for the third consecutive time.
"We’re very pleased because, in this historical moment, our product is going through a complex period, and having these prestigious awards helps us confirm with our clients that our focus on product quality is important,” Lucia Di Molfetta, co-owner of the family company, told Olive Oil Times.
"Sustainability, quality, and respect for our land have always been our core business values guiding our work”, Di Molfetta added.
Coratina is recognized as a high-quality, highly productive variety, renowned for its resilience, its ability to withstand drought, and resist attacks from various pathogens.
20. marec 12:11 UTC
Ofeoritse Daibo poroča iz Pariza
grablje, made from Leccino, Moraiolo, Frantoio, Borsciona and Pendolino olives, has won a Silver Award having faced some serious challenges.
"We are very grateful to be receiving an award,” owner Christiane Wassmann said when receiving news of the award. ,war"Especially since we had a VERY challenging year in our area of Lake Trasimeno, Umbria, mainly due to torrential rains in May of 2023 and then an extremely hot summer. We now only compete annually in NYIOOC, as it is the international award that we mostly identify with.”
20. marec 12:13 UTC
Paolo DeAndreis poroča iz Rima
The Italian producer Agraria Del Garda is celebrating its 2024 Gold Award victory for Uliva.
The distinctive flavors of Uliva are a direct reflection of the Casaliva cultivar, an olive variety that thrives on the hills surrounding Lake Garda in northern Italy.
"The award fills us with satisfaction and, above all, confirms that the path we have taken to maintain, and possibly improve, the quality standards of our products is the right one,” Furio Batterini, who leads Agraria’s technical unit, told Olive Oil Times.
"We have experienced a succession of absolutely positive years and others that were extremely difficult in recent years. Be it climate change or else, they were always different but have been correctly interpreted,” he added.
"Indeed, the consistent quality, certified by the NYIOOC, signifies that the territory, the olive varieties, and the capability in cultivation in the olive grove and processing in the mill are managed in the best way,” Batterini said.
19. marec 21:50 UTC
Daniel Dawson poroča iz Montevidea
After earning a Silver Award in his debut entry to the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition last year, Pura Grove chief executive Tim Bui was thrilled to learn about his Gold Award this morning.
"We are so excited to win this year again,” the Southern California producer said. ,war"It’s been a challenging learning curve and we have improved over the past three years.”
Bui is an organic olive oil evangelist, proving that going the extra mile pays dividends. ,war"The team worked tirelessly and meticulously followed organic farming protocols this past year,” he said. ,war"We blended our own organic compost… a proprietary blend of bioactive and organic soils, probiotics, minerals, and locally sourced organic matter that was set to age over many months.”
Bui applauded the efforts of his team, who climbed the De Luz hills each day over the course of three months to prune the trees, apply organic compost and optimize the irrigation. ,war"All this contributed to a better taste profile with increased polyphenol content in each drop of our extra virgin olive oil,” he said.
19. marec 20:57 UTC
Nedjeljko Jusup poroča iz hrvaškega Zadra
Prvi dve zlati priznanji za Hrvaško na vrhunskem svetovnem tekmovanju kakovosti oljčnega olja sta osvojila pakoštanska oljkarja Ante Vulin (69) in Tomislav Čudina (45).
"To so sanje sanj,« je ob novici o nagradi dejal Vulin. ,war"Veseli smo, da lahko prispevamo k uspehu naše države.”
To je že tretja Vulinova nagrada zapored v New Yorku. ,war"To meni in moji družini pomeni največ. Potrditev kontinuitete kakovosti,« nam je povedal.
Vulin skupaj s člani svoje družine obdeluje okoli 1,000 oljk na več lokacijah v Pakoštanih, slikovitem dalmatinskem mestu v središču jadranske obale z edinstveno lego med morjem in Vranskim jezerom, največjim jezerom na Hrvaškem.
Vulinov zlati znak je prejela njegova blagovna znamka Santa Justina, sadno in zmerno pikantno olje iz avtohtonih sort oblica in drobnica.
Za mlajšega pakoštanskega nagrajenca Tomislava Čudino je to druga nagrada zapored v New Yorku. Njegovo nagrajeno Olea Viola je intenzivno ekstra deviško oljčno olje z zeleno sadnostjo, srednjo pikantnostjo in blago grenkobo. Izdelan je iz sort Oblica, Pendolino in Leccino.
"Obral sem, ko so bili plodovi optimalno zreli in popolnoma zdravi,« je povedal Tomislav. ,war"Ta uspeh mi veliko pomeni, me motivira, da se še resneje ukvarjam z oljkarstvom.”
Ljubezen do oljk je podedoval po dedku Blažu in družinskemu vzdevku nadel ime svojega družinskega podjetja OPG Ćelin. Potem ko je od Blaža podedoval prvih 30 oljk, je nadaljeval z nakupom zemljišč in sajenjem oljk. Zdaj jih je okoli 320, njegov cilj pa je doseči 1,000.
Njegova nagrajena mešanica Olea Viola je dobila ime po svoji babici Violi, ki ga je vzgojila. Očeta ni nikoli srečal, mama pa mu je umrla, ko je bil star 10 let.
"Oljčno olje me je nahranilo. Že kot deček sem rad namakal kruh v oljčno olje, in ker ga nismo imeli dovolj, je babica dodala sojino olje,« se je spominjal Tomislav. Spomni se tudi, kako je svoji babici povedal: ,war"Ko bom velik, bom posadil toliko oljk, da se bomo lahko vsi kopali v oljčnem olju.”
19. marec 18:30 UTC
Costas Vassilopoulos poroča iz Aten
AMG Karabelas iz starodavne Olimpije v zahodnem Peloponezu je utrl pot grškim proizvajalcem na sejmu 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, ki je prvi dan osvojil tri nagrade (dve zlati in eno srebrno), rezultati pa so razkriti.
"Zelo smo veseli, da smo že tretje leto zapored zmagali na prestižnem tekmovanju NYIOOC,” je povedal solastnik Alexis Karabelas Olive Oil Times.
"Naša vrhunska linija ekstra deviških, Laurel & Flame Fresh iz oljk Tsabidoelia in PGi iz oljk Koroneiki, sta prejeli zlato nagrado. Navdušeni smo tudi, ker je Miti starodavne Olimpije, oljčno olje, ki smo ga predložili NYIOOC prvič osvojil srebrno priznanje na tekmovanju.«
Karabelas je še povedal, da so na letošnji pridelek vplivale neugodne podnebne razmere skozi vse leto, ki so prinesle deževje v času cvetenja dreves in toplo vreme v času žetve.
"Morali smo izvajati pogoste teste, da smo dosegli želene rezultate,« je dejal. ,war"Ker nam je to uspelo letos, verjamemo, da bomo lahko zmagali tudi v prihodnjih letih.”
19. marec 18:28 UTC
Daniel Dawson poroča iz Montevidea
750 družin, ki stojijo za La Sociedad Cooperativa Olivarera de Valdepeñas (Colival), ponovno praznujejo, potem ko so si prislužile zlato nagrado za svojo monosorto Arbequina.
"Vsakokrat, ko naša ekipa prejme priznanje, ga ceni, saj je to nagrada za celoletno delo kmeta, trud, ki ga vlagamo v našo oljarno, da naredimo ali vsaj poskušamo dobiti najboljšo možno kakovost potrošnik,« je dejala tiskovna predstavnica Eva Díaz.
Zadruga s sedežem v Kastilji in La Manči je med oktobrsko trgatvijo premagala sušo in nenavadno visoke temperature, da bi proizvedla svoje nagrajeno ekstra deviško oljčno olje, pri čemer je žrtvovala kakovost za količino.
"Vpliv zmage na teh nagradah se pretvori v marketinško in prodajno strategijo v Severni Ameriki,« je dejal Díaz. ,war"NYIOOC nagrade so pozicioniranje blagovne znamke.«
19. marec 18:22 UTC
Ofeoritse Daibo poroča iz Pariza
Mešanica domačih provansalskih sort Aglandau, Salonenque in Grossane Domaine Gerbaud si je na letošnji prislužila zlato priznanje. NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
"Čudovito! Ne moremo se nehati smejati,« je povedala Louisa Sherman, producentka Domaine Gerbaud Olive Oil Times.
"Potem ko nas je zaustavila pandemija Covida, smo se umaknili iz tekmovanj in se osredotočili na resno prestrukturiranje dreves, medtem ko je naša hči vodila vajo preoblikovanja blagovne znamke. Po dolgotrajni odsotnosti smo navdušeni nad tem zlatim priznanjem,« je dejala.
"V zadnjih petih letih smo bili deležni čedalje večje suše in intenzivnih vročin, pri čemer sta bili zadnji dve leti najhujši. Proizvodni stroški še naprej rastejo, zlasti francoski stroški dela. Kljub temu trg še vedno ne ponuja višjih in pravičnejših cen za proizvajalce, potrošniki pa še vedno večinoma ne poznajo prednosti (okusnih in zdravstvenih) visokokakovostnega EVOO,« je dejal Sherman.
"Osvojitev medalje na NYIOOC je zelo spodbuden in nam daje pomemben marketinški zagon, kar vodi k večji prepoznavnosti blagovne znamke in zaupanju,« nam je povedala. ,war"Izboljšuje naš vpliv pri pristopu k potencialnim trgovcem in potrošnikom ter predstavlja glasovanje zaupanja zaupanja vrednih virov, kar nam omogoča, da izstopamo od konkurentov. Seveda pa je tudi za ekipo zelo razveseljivo zmagati na mednarodnem tekmovanju, potem ko je vložila toliko trdega dela med letom.”
19. marec 11:09 UTC
Osebje OOT poroča iz New Yorka
Organizatorji so sporočili, da bo 40 dobitnikov nagrad objavljenih vsak dan od 9 do 00 v New Yorku (10–00 UTC), dokler ne bodo analizirani vsi vnosi. Zmagovalne znamke se bodo pojavile v približno 13 sekundnem razmaku, saj vsak rezultat potrdi predsednik tekmovanja.
Letošnji prvi rezultati prihajajo en teden prej kot leta 2023, kar proizvajalcem omogoča, da njihove dosežke izkoristijo še prej v svojih kampanjah. Rezultati na južni polobli bodo začeli objavljati septembra.
13. marec 12:14 UTC
Osebje OOT poroča iz New Yorka
Zmagovalne znamke bodo predstavljene na Uradni vodnik do Najboljših svetovnih oljčnih olj v posebnih oddelkih Olive Oil Times in Svetovna lestvica oljčnega olja portal zgodovinskih podatkov in uvrstitev, ki zajema dvanajst izvedb tekmovanja.
13. marec 12:08 UTC
Osebje OOT poroča iz New Yorka
Organizatorji NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition je dejal, da bodo prvi rezultati izdaje 2024 objavljeni v torek, 19. marca, ob 9:00 po newyorškem času (13:00 UTC) in se bodo nadaljevali, dokler ne bo vsak oddan vnos ocenjen in potrjen aprila.
